Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 3m black
Easily charge or power your Hue Secure camera indoors with this black USB C power cable. At 3 metres long, this cable gives you more flexibility when placing your cameras.
£16.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Made for Hue Secure cameras
- USB C connector
- Indoor extension cable
- 3 metres
Security camera's
Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.