Secure battery camera

Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wireless home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.

Product highlights
  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Battery powered
  • Wall mount included
Install easily

Mount the Secure camera’s base plate directly onto a wall or ceiling, and then attach the camera magnetically to the plate. Use the desktop stand to place the wired camera on any flat surface inside your home.

Integrate it into your system

It’s not just a home security camera — it’s part of the Philips Hue system. From lights that turn on when the camera detects motion to a live feed in the Hue app, the Secure camera works seamlessly with the whole Philips Hue collection.

Simply intuitive

Secure cameras were designed to be smart — but they're easy to install, control and use with your Philips Hue system, too.

Control with Hue app

Arm and disarm from the Home tab, trigger alarms, get an overview of all activity and receive push notifications when your cameras detect something suspicious.

Made for indoors and out

Keep an eye on your home — and the areas around it. Inside, place the wired camera on any surface with the desktop stand. Outside, connect the wired camera to a low-volt power supply unit or use the wireless, rechargeable battery camera.

End-to-end encryption

As always, your privacy is our priority. All video and audio recorded with your Secure camera can only be seen by you and authorized users and is encrypted end to end. 

Find a plan

Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique and find the right one for you.

Questions & Answers

How do I get a free trial of Secure, and when does it start?

When will my Secure camera start recording video clips?

What is the battery life of the Hue camera?

How wide is the viewing angle of a Secure camera?

Does the Secure camera have a built-in siren?

Does the Secure camera support two-way talk?

Can I replace the battery of the Secure battery camera?

Can I use the desktop stand with the Secure wired and battery camera?

