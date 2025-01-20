Support
Close up of front of Hue Secure camera Low-volt cable 3 m | Philips Hue

Secure camera Low-volt cable 3 m | Philips Hue

This three-metre extension cable extends the space between your Philips Hue Low-volt power supply and Secure camera. Just plug it into the power supply, and then connect it to the camera.

Item almost out of stock

£29.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Made for Secure cameras
  • Weatherproof cable
  • Length of 3 m
  • Connects to Low-volt system
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay