Secure camera Low-volt cable 3 m | Philips Hue
This three-metre extension cable extends the space between your Philips Hue Low-volt power supply and Secure camera. Just plug it into the power supply, and then connect it to the camera.
£29.99
Product highlights
- Made for Secure cameras
- Weatherproof cable
- Length of 3 m
- Connects to Low-volt system