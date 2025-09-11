*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Secure starter kit with camera
Get started with smart home security with this Secure starter kit, which includes a Secure wired camera in white, two Secure contact sensors in white, two White and colour ambiance E27 bulbs and a Bridge.
Product highlights
- Instant wireless dimming
- White and colour light
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- Control with the Philips Hue app
- Secure camera with 1080p HD video
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.
App control, home and away
Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.
Security camera's
Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.
Contact sensors
Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert – and even trigger lights – as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes