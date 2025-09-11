*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Secure starter kit with contact sensors
Get started with smart home security with this Secure starter kit, which includes three Secure contact sensors in white, one motion sensor, two White and colour ambiance E27 bulbs and a Bridge.
Current price is £299.99
Product highlights
- Instant wireless dimming
- White and colour light
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- Control with the Philips Hue app
- Three Secure contact sensors
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.
App control, home and away
Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.
Contact sensors
Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert – and even trigger lights – as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required.
Set up your motion sensor to work with the Security Centre in the Hue app, which can send instant alerts when your sensor detects motion.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes