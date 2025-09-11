Support
Close up of front of Hue Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera comes with a desktop stand so you can place it anywhere in your home.

Type

Pack

Colour

Resolution

Product highlights

  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Plugs in to outlet
  • Stand included
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.

Monitor your home

Receive notifications directly on your mobile device whenever your Secure camera detects motion. Create Activity or Package zones to get alerted depending on what triggers the motion, such as a person, animal, vehicle or package.

Make it seem like you're at home

Use your Secure camera with the Mimic presence automation and the two-way talk function to add a layer of security to your home – and get some peace of mind in the process.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black

Packaging dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The camera

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

