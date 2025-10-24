A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Get bright lighting for spaces such as the garage or kitchen, as well as softer light for any room, with a Philips Hue White A67 bulb, which offers a powerful 1,600 lumen output (equivalent to 100 W) and wireless dimming. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Current price is £19.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Up to 1600 lumens*
- Powerful, bright white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
67x131