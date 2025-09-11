*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Adore Bathroom mirror light
This Philips Hue White ambience Adore mirror light’s classic, slim design fits into any bathroom’s decor. Control light recipes with the Hue Dimmer switch to Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax, setting the perfect light to do your make-up or get ready for that special event. Place the fixture horizontally over your mirror or install two vertically on either side for ultimate ambience.
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms
The Philips Hue Adore series of smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to ensure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for humid environments. Each Adore bathroom light meets IP44 standards.
Full control from a smart device with the Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.
Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
Maximise the effect of your daily routines with tunable white light. Set the light to match different needs and moods in the bathroom with the press of a button. Get energised in the morning with cool daylight, use the bright light for tasks requiring precision, use the reading light to enjoy a book in the bath or enjoy some me-time in the tub under the warm light.
Wireless control with included dimmer switch
With the battery-powered dimmer switch, you can control up to 10 smart lights simultaneously. The switch – which can be removed from its wall mount and used as a remote control – allows you to dim and brighten your lights or cycle through four preset light recipes
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic