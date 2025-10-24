Adore Bathroom mirror light
The Philips Hue White Ambiance Adore wall light blends classic design with modern functionality. Light recipes let you Read, Relax, Energise and Concentrate, using the included Hue dimmer switch or Hue Bluetooth app for instant control. Add a Philips Hue Bridge to unlock more features. Place the fixture horizontally over your mirror or install two vertically on either side for ultimate ambience.
Current price is £134.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal