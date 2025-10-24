Adore bathroom recessed downlight
Add a Philips Hue White Ambiance bathroom recessed spot, available in silver, to your bathroom and enjoy natural warm-to-cool white light with built-in light recipes. Use instantly with Bluetooth or unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.
Current price is £44.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Chrome
Material
Synthetic