Adore bathroom recessed downlight
Add a Philips Hue White Ambiance bathroom recessed spot, available in silver, to your bathroom for warm-to-cool white light with built-in light recipes. Use instantly with Bluetooth or the included Hue dimmer switch. Unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.
Current price is £154.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Chrome
Material
Synthetic