*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Aurelle Hue Round Panel Light
The round Philips Hue White Ambiance Aurelle panel light lets you enjoy warm-to-cool white light with built-in light recipes. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or via the Hue Bluetooth app. Add a Philips Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
£159.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White Ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£179.99
White Ambiance
Enrave small ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Dimmer switch included
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£109.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£209.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£269.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£209.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Surimu Rectangle Panel
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£294.99
Pair with a wireless dimmer switch for easy wireless control
Control your Philips Hue lights directly with the wireless dimmer switch. You can turn the lights on and off, switch between the four different light recipes and dim to the right brightness. Installation is quick, simple and hassle-free. All you have to do is pair the switch with the lamp and place the switch anywhere in your home. It's that easy.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.