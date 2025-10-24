Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Being ceiling light

Being ceiling light

Enjoy a subtle glow with the Philips Hue White ambiance Being ceiling light in silver. Thin circles of aluminium cast warm-to-cool white light in three directions. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Aluminium

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay