*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Being ceiling light
Include the Being Philips Hue white ambiance ceiling in your Philips Hue system and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. Enjoy this elegant design and nice light glow on your ceiling
Current price is £119.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- LED integrated
- Aluminium
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
High light output
High-quality light with strong light output, providing plenty of white light for any moment or task.
Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)
With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambience lamps easily. Cycle through the four different light scenes by simply pressing the on button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.
Relax, read, concentrate and energise with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behaviour. Philips Hue can help you to customise your daily routines into moments that you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright-white daylight that helps to energise your body and mind. Stay focused with finely tuned bright-white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end to the day.
Full control from a smart device with the Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.
Create your ambience with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambience for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, whether it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help to get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light's brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge is required for this functionality.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely, from wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge is required for this functionality.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're at home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually during the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge is required for this functionality.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Aluminium
Material
Metal