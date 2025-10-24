Buckram single spotlight ext.
With a Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spotlight in black, you get warm-to-cool white light for your daily routine. Adjust the spot to highlight the right corners of the room and get instant control with Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.
Current price is £49.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal