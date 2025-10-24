Sale
Devote pendant
Get thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white with the sleek design of the Philips Hue White Ambiance Devote suspension light. Get instant control with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app or add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Current price is £67.49, original price is £74.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes E27 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal
Synthetic