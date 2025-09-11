*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Dual Pack E14
Two classic candle bulbs get a smart upgrade. Featuring thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light, instant dimming and standard E14 bases, these bulbs offer the right light for every moment.
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 2 x E14 Bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Dimmable
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax — no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energising bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
Make your day easier with four preset light scenes that have been handcrafted for your daily tasks. Two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning and keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help you enjoy a good book and a rested mind.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x117