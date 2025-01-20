*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Enrave small ceiling lamp
With its contemporary design, the small Enrave ceiling light casts a unique ring of light downwards. Use in smaller areas such as doorways for the perfect amount of warm-to-cool white light.
£109.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Dimmer switch included
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White Ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£179.99
White Ambiance
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£209.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£269.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£209.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Surimu Rectangle Panel
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£294.99
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energised and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.
Optimised light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energise light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.
Set up hands-free voice control
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp with simple voice commands.
Control lights instantly
Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.