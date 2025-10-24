Support
Round white recessed smart light with a matte finish, packaged with a white remote control featuring visible buttons and switches.

Milliskin recessed spotlight

With the Philips Hue White Ambiance spot included in your Philips Hue system, you can enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. A high-quality spot, built to last with attention to detail

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Dimmer switch included
  • GU10
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay