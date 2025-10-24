Runner double spotlight
The Philips Hue White ambiance Runner light in white features adjustable spots so you can shine warm-to-cool white light in any corner of the room. Use built-in light recipes for your daily routines and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Add a Hue Bridge for more.
Current price is £159.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal