Runner single spotlight
With an adjustable head, the Philips Hue White Ambiance Runner spotlight in black allows you to shine warm-to-cool white light in the any corner of the room. Use the built-in light recipes, and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more.
Current price is £79.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal