Runner triple spotlight
The Philips Hue White ambiance Runner light in black features adjustable spots so you can shine warm-to-cool white light in any corner of the room. Use built-in light recipes for your daily routines, and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Add a Hue Bridge for more.
Product highlights
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal