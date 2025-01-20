*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Enjoy relaxing and energising scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance E27 starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, three smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a dimmer switch.
£119.99
- White Ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£134.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
£69.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
£169.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
£59.99
Control lights instantly
Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.
Easy, wireless installation
The battery-powered, wireless design of the Hue dimmer switch lets you mount it anywhere with the included adhesive tape. Remove the switch from its wall plate and use it as a remote control or attach it to any magnetic surface.
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax — no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energising bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
Make your day easier with four preset light scenes that have been handcrafted for your daily tasks. Two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning and keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help you enjoy a good book and a rested mind.
Control with your voice
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colours and more - all without lifting a finger.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light lamps and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.