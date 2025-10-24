Struana Bathroom ceiling light
Made especially for the bathroom with an IP44 rating, the Philips Hue White ambiance Struana ceiling light provides the right warm-to-cool white light for your daily routines. Get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth or connect to a Hue Bridge for more features.
Current price is £154.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic