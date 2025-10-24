Support
Wellness table lamp

The warm-to-cool white light of the Philips Hue White ambiance wellness table lamp lets you read, relax, concentrate and energise in the perfect light. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth or add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance
  • Includes E27 LED bulb
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
