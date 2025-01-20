Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Suitable for most fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and coloured light.

£94.99

Download product information sheet
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

@Wouter van Foeken

Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colours setting

Millions of colours

The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!

Manage your set-up with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.

Manage your set-up with the app

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Go hands-free with voice

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.

Use smart accessories

Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.

Use smart accessories
Suitable for any home

Suitable for any home

All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.

Works out of the box

Works out of the box

It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.

Where to put smart bulbs

Questions & Answers

What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?

Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?

What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?

What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?

How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?

Support Hue

Can’t see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

60x110

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non-condensing)

Operational temperature

-10 °C – 45 °C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514291317

Net weight

0.19 kg

Gross weight

0.27 kg

Height

174 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

146 mm

Material number (12NC)

929002468819

Packaging information

EAN

8719514291317

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5

Energy efficiency label (EEL)

F

Power Consumption

11

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,055 lm

Diameter

60 mm

Weight

72

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E27

EPREL Registration Number

1522883

The bulb

Reference Control Setting*

4000K; via Hue app scene "Cool bright"

Colour temperature

2000K-6500K +16 million colors

Form factor

A60

Height

110 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

White and colour light

Lumen output

1055 lm @ 4000K

Power factor

0.8

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Deep dimmable

Yes

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

2

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

1 Find the MR16 transformer compatibility list here.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

