*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 800 (2-pack)
Suitable for most fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and coloured light.
£84.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Up to 806 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£64.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
- White and colour light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
£169.99
Comfortable, colourful light
With a brightness comparable to a 60 W bulb, these bulbs provide a sufficient level of white and coloured light that is bright enough for when you are reading on the sofa, listening to music or simply relaxing in your bedroom.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.