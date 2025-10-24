A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with the E27 smart bulb. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Up to 1600 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
67x131