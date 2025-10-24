Argenta single spotlight
Highlight your favourite items with Hue Argenta which offers a beautiful light beam in any tone of white and over 16 million colours. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is £84.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal