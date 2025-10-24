Argenta triple spotlight
Create the perfect ambience with Hue Argenta. Ideal for ambient and accent lighting in your living room and bedroom. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features.
Current price is £219.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal