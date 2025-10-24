Support
Attract wall lantern, cylindrical shape, black matte finish, transparent shade, visible LED light source, mounted on wall.

Attract Outdoor wall light

With its glass shade and unique light effect, which casts a subtle arc of colourful light against the wall, the Attract outdoor wall lantern is a traditional yet modern addition to your porch, yard, or front walkway.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and coloured light
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black

  • Material

    Glass

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay