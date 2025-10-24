Centris 3-spot ceiling light
Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The white Centris has a fixed ceiling light and three spotlights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colours for a truly unique look.
Current price is £374.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal