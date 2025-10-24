Dual Pack E27
Bring colour to your home with two smart E27 lamps. With a vast variety of colours, tones, and possibilities, it's the perfect splash of ambience for any occasion. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the smart lighting control and features.
Current price is £84.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 2 x E27 Bulb
- White and coloured light
- Dimmable
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110