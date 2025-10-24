Fugato quadruple spotlight
Set the scene with Hue Fugato which offers any tone of white and over 16 million colours. Perfect for your living room and bedroom. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge for the full suite of features.
Current price is £254.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal