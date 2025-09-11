*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Go portable light
Add a Philips Hue Go with white and coloured light to your system. The Go has an elegant design with a transparent casing. It is wireless, portable and rechargeable up to 3 hours. Control through the Hue system or via the on-product button.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Portable
Philips Hue Go is the most versatile light in your home. When plugged into a power outlet, use it to paint your walls with coloured or white light. Unplug it from the power outlet and Philips Hue Go becomes a portable centrepiece that you can carry around to have the best light for your activities. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, it can last for up to 3 hours. Also in portable mode, Philips Hue Go can be fully controlled with your smart device. The built-in smart battery management guarantees maximum usage. Although Philips Hue Go is not waterproof, it is designed to withstand high humidity.
On-product control
Control Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Choose from 7 different light effects: functional warm white light, cool energising daylight and 5 natural dynamic light effects that match your special moments. Or cycle through the colour choices by quickly tapping and then holding the button until the desired colour comes up. The fun really starts when you connect Philips Hue Go with the Bridge. Control Philips Hue Go from your smart device and discover the endless possibilities.
Natural dynamic effects
Enhance special moments with living light. Philips Hue Go has 5 patented natural dynamic effects: Cosy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest and Night Adventure. Each dynamic effect has its own mix of colours to set the right mood.
Full control from a smart device with the Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.
Be creative with 16 million colours
Play with light and choose from 16 million colours to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Light up your gaming
Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third-party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like to, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.
Create your ambience with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambience for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, whether it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energise with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behaviour. Philips Hue can help you to customise your daily routines into moments that you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright-white daylight that helps to energise your body and mind. Stay focused with finely tuned bright-white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end to the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps, you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're at home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
