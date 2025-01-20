*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Modern and sleek, the Impress pedestal light brings any shade of white or colour smart light to your yard. This Low-volt version includes a spike, so you can place it anywhere in the garden.
£169.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
White and Colour Ambiance
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.
High light output
This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambience and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colours
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting, there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colours and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium
Glass
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Type
Pedestal/Post
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696170526
Net weight
1.94 kg
Gross weight
2.2 kg
Height
455 mm
Length
155 mm
Width
185 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005731301
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
1.935 kg
Cable length
600
Height
40 cm
Length
10 cm
Width
10 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,180 lm
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
Range 220 V–240 V
50-60 Hz
Wattage bulb included
8 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
8
IP code
IP44
protection from splashed water
Class of protection
III — safe extra low voltage
Lumen output at 2700K
710 lm
Number of light sources
2
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling