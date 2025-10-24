Iris gold special edition
Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp, available in silver, gold, copper and rosé. With a light that both washes the wall with colour and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
Current price is £99.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Gold
Material
Synthetic
Metal