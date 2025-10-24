Lighstrip Plus base V3
Add a LightStrip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. Lightstrip Plus gives you the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.
Current price is £69.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Silicone