Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lighstrip Plus base V3

Lighstrip Plus base V3

Add a LightStrip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. Lightstrip Plus gives you the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge required
  • 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
  • 1 x power supply unit
  • White and coloured light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay