*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 5-metre strip and bring ambience to places that were previously inaccessible. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@nasza.stodola
@nasza.stodola
@mojdommojemiejsce
@mojdommojemiejsce
@arkitektvillaen
@arkitektvillaen
@barmxr
@barmxr
@wtw_electrical
@je51hen
Uniform light for direct lighting
The Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor offers perfect diffused light for direct and indirect lighting solutions. Thanks to the diffuse coating you do not need to hide the lightstrip from plain sight; the light is mixed inside the strip, emitting one uniform colour on the outside.
Flexible to shape and bend
Easily bend and shape the Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor to suit your needs. Place it into the ground to highlight your pathway, or apply it with the included clips and screws to any surface for ceiling or wall lighting; the possibilities are endless.
Suitable for wet locations
The Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor is fully weatherproof, meaning that it can withstand all weather conditions. The lightstrip can withstand small puddles of water and jets of water from any direction, so no need to worry when the rain comes!
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colours
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting, there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colours and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it’s a cosy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the back garden, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colourful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unpack your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Just set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Smart control, home and away
Light up your outdoor spaces and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge, you can control them in any way you like. With our indoor remote-control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant), you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish gardening or just put the rubbish outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use the sunset/sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You’ll never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Power supply and plug included
This unit pack comes with all the elements you need to get started, including a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you want and turn them on.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Multi Colour
Colour(s)
multi
Material
Silicone