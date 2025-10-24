Lily Outdoor spot light
Simply plug in and enjoy the 16 million colours available to enhance the beauty of your garden or create any ambience you like. The base unit provides 1 light point and all the cables/power supply that you need to get started.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium