The Philips Hue lustre P45 E14 bulb lets you integrate your smallest lamps and fixtures into your Philips Hue smart lighting system. About the size of a golf ball, the lustre bulb fits where other, longer E14 bulbs can’t. Available in White, White ambiance, or White and colour ambiance, the lustre bulb brings millions of shades of white and colour light to any area of your home.