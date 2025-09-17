Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Lustre – E14 smart bulb – (2-pack)
The Philips Hue lustre P45 E14 bulb lets you integrate your smallest lamps and fixtures into your Philips Hue smart lighting system. About the size of a golf ball, the lustre bulb fits where other, longer E14 bulbs can’t. Available in White, White ambiance, or White and colour ambiance, the lustre bulb brings millions of shades of white and colour light to any area of your home.
Product highlights
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
Questions & Answers
What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
Specifications
Dimensions (WxHxD)
45x77x45
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.