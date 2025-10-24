Support
Black circular wall lamp with a matte finish, featuring a compact ring shape and a visible power cord at the base.

Sana wall light

The Sana wall lamp has a sleek design and indirect light effect. Create the perfect atmosphere with any shade of white or coloured light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay