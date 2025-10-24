Single bulb GU10
Bring colour to your home with this smart GU10 spotlight lamp. With millions of colours to choose from, this light can give your home a new personality. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Current price is £49.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 1 x GU10 Bulb
- White and coloured light
- Dimmable
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x71