Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Single bulb GU10

Single bulb GU10

Bring colour to your home with this smart GU10 spotlight lamp. With millions of colours to choose from, this light can give your home a new personality. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge required
  • 1 x GU10 Bulb
  • White and coloured light
  • Dimmable
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    50x71

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay