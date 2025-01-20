*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of an endless list of features. Control via the app, voice or the included Switch.
£134.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
- White and colour light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
£169.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax — no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energising bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Play with smart colour lights
There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colours, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life and much more. Use preset, coloured light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Wireless control with included dimmer switch
With the battery-powered dimmer switch, you can control up to 10 smart lights simultaneously. The switch – which can be removed from its wall mount and used as a remote control – allows you to dim and brighten your lights or cycle through four preset light recipes