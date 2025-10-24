Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit. The kit includes three-colour smart bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which provides full control of the lights, access to the Hue app and endless features.
Current price is £169.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- White and coloured light
- Smart control
- Control with app or voice*
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x58