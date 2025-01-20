*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and colour ambiance starter kit. The kit includes 3 colour smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a smart switch, which provides full control of the lights, access to the Hue app and endless features.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- White and colour light
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£64.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light lamps and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Play with smart colour lights
There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colours, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life and much more. Use preset, coloured light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.