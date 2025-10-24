Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight
With their contemporary design, millions of colours of smart light, and IP44 rating, these three Xamento recessed downlights in silver blend into any bathroom’s decor. Add some fun to your daily routine or dim low to help you relax.
Current price is £199.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- 3 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Chrome
Material
Synthetic