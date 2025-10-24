A60 – B22 smart bulb
Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable LED Filament bulb with a B22 base. Vintage in style but still modern, Filament bulbs can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x114