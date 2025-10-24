ST72 Edison – E27 smart bulb
The larger version of the elongated Edison-style filament bulb, this ST72 bulb features Bluetooth capability, a coiled filament and elegant amber coating for a modern take on a vintage design. Use with Bluetooth or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock more smart lighting features.
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
73x171