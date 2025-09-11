Support
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (800)

Get your smart lighting system started with this Starter kit, which includes two smart bulbs with soft white light and the Hue Bridge. It's a complete kit for custom control over your home lighting and all its great features.

Product highlights

  • White
  • Up to 800 lumens*
  • Soft white light
  • Simple setup
  • Hue Bridge included
Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognise when you're almost home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected, and sometimes a few minutes before or after, to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

